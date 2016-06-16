Weekly Meal Planner: March 19-25, 2011

Saturday, March 19

Pan-Fried Snapper with Buttery Parsnip Puree (left)

Balsamic-Glazed Red Onions

Tangy Swiss Chard with Slivered Carrots

Sunday, March 20

Pork Tenderloin with Port and Prunes (left)

White Bean Puree

Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic

Applesauce-Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake

Tip: Reserve leftover pork tenderloin for later in the week.

Monday, March 21

Tomato Soup with Chickpeas and Pasta (left)

Mushroom-and-Spinach Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Watercress Salad

Tuesday, March 22

Pork with Mustard-Lime Vinaigrette (left)

Tangy Apple Salad

Tip: Use leftover pork tenderloin from Sunday and begin the recipe with Step 2.

Wednesday, March 23

Beef Fried Rice (left)

Sweet-and-Sour Green Beans

Thursday, March 24

Sautéed Chicken Breasts with Fennel and Rosemary (left)

Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic

Orzo Pilaf with Parmesan

Friday, March 25

Roasted Salmon, Beets, and Potatoes with Horseradish Cream (left)

Sautéed Swiss Chard with Garlic

Blood Orange and Red Onion Salad

