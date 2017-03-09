Weekly Meal Planner: March 13-19, 2010

Saturday, March 13

Gnocchi Parisienne (left)

Meatballs with Tomato Sauce

Antipasto Salad

Lemon Sorbetto


Sunday, March 14

Dr Pepper–Glazed Ham with Prunes (left)

Spring Onion and Goat Cheese Bread Pudding

Braised Kale

Mascarpone-Swirled Brownies with Nutty Caramel Corn

Tip: Save half of the ham for later in the week.


Monday, March 15

Smoky Ham-and-Corn Chowder (left)

Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Manchego

Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread

Tip: Use leftover ham for the chowder.


Tuesday, March 16

Turkey Burgers (left)

Tomato Jam

Lemony Broccoli Salad

Anthony's Home Fries


Wednesday, March 17

Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham (left)

Snow Peas with Leek and Herbs

Mascarpone-Swirled Brownies with Nutty Caramel Corn

Tip: Use leftover ham from Sunday for the pasta. The brownies are also extra from Sunday.

Thursday, March 18

Poached Salmon Salad with Lettuce and Asparagus (left)

Warm New Potato Salad with Taleggio and Arugula


Friday, March 19

Multigrain Grilled Cheese Sandwiches (left)

Warm Lentil and Ham Salad

Tip: Use leftover ham from Sunday for the salad.


