Weekly Meal Planner: June 4-10, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, June 4

Grilled Seafood Paella (left)

• Crusty Bread

Mixed Salad with Three Vinegars

Citrus Crema Catalana

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, June 5

Shrimp and Avocado Salad with Citrus Dressing (left)

Inside-Out Roquefort Cheeseburgers

Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges

Cherry Phyllo Pie

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, June 6

Garden Frittata (left)

Crisp Potato Cakes with Gruyère Cheese

Romaine Salad with Lemon Dressing

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, June 7

Spaghetti alla Pirata (left)

Green Salad with Garlic Crunch

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, June 8

Chicken Saltimbocca (left)

Summer Farro Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, June 9

Ten-Minute Smoked Salmon with Avocado-Radish Salad (left)

Grilled Smashed Potatoes

Buttered Green Beans with Dill

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, June 10

Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches with Pancetta and Remoulade (left)

Potato Salad with Champagne Vinegar

Snow Pea Julienne with Tomatoes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up