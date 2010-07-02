Weekly Meal Planner: June 26-July 2, 2010

Saturday, June 26

Ginger-Garlic Shrimp with Tangy Tomato Sauce (left)

Quinoa Salad with Roasted Peppers and Tomatoes

Seared Romaine Spears with Caesar Dressing

Caramelized Pineapple Sundaes with Coconut

Zen Sangria

Tip: Begin marinating the chicken for tomorrow's dinner.

Sunday, June 27

Buttermilk Chicken with Crispy Cornflakes (left)

Classic Potato Salad

Shredded Green Cabbage Salad with Lemon and Garlic

Monday, June 28

Pasta with Cauliflower, Peppers and Walnut Pesto (left)

Baby Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese and Dried Cherries

Banana Parfait with Mango and Berries

Tuesday, June 29

Grilled-Chicken Banh Mi (left)

Rice Noodle Salad

Sauteed Sesame Green Beans

Tip: Omit the chicken from the Rice Noodle Salad and make extra noodles for tomorrow's dinner.

Wednesday, June 30

Flatiron Steak Salad with Thai Dressing (left)

Leftover rice noodles tossed with Thai dressing

Coconut-Almond Balls with Dried Fruit

Thursday, July 1

Crunchy Tofu Tacos (left)

New Mexican Street Corn

Spicy Orange and Jicama Salad

Friday, July 2

Salmon with Vodka Sauce and Parsley Salad (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Tomatoes and Basil

Meyer Lemon Mousse

