Weekly Meal Planner: June 25-July 1, 2011

Saturday, June 25

Lemongrass Chicken (left)

Ginger, Green Apple, Sweet Onion and Coconut Salad

Steamed Rice

Tip: Begin marinating cod for tomorrow's dinner.

Sunday, June 26

Black Cod with Miso (left)

Bok Choy with Garlic

Sizzled Ginger Rice

Monday, June 27

Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables, Parsley and Feta (left)

Zucchini Soup with Crème Fraîche

Tuesday, June 28

Vegetable and Chicken Stir-Fry (left)

Steamed Rice

Vegetable Summer Rolls with Chile-Lime Dipping Sauce

Wednesday, June 29

Rustic Gazpacho (left)

Cheesy Eggplant Sandwiches

Thursday, June 30

Lamb Fattoush (left)

Spiced Golden Couscous

Moroccan Citrus Fruit Salad

Friday, July 1

Lobster Salad (left)

Barossa Potato Salad with Maple-Cured Bacon

Berries with Lemon-Mint Syrup

