Weekly Meal Planner: June 19-25, 2010

• Chicken-Chili Tamale Pie (left)
• Spicy Coleslaw
• Tequila-Cilantro Sorbet
• Smoky Barbecued Chicken (left)
• Grandma Kirk's Baked Beans
• Kansas City Style Barbecue Sauce
• Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins
• Green Salad
• Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting
• Linguine with Broccoli Rabe–Walnut Pesto (left)
• Spinach Caesar Salad
• Fresh watermelon
Tip: Save leftover watermelon for drinks later in the week.
• Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce (left)
• Zucchini Ribbons with Raw Tomato Marinara
• Crusty Bread
• Tuna, Green Bean And Potato Salad (left)
• Grilled Tomato Crostini
• Chilled Avocado Soup Topped with Crab (left)
• Fresh Green Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette
• Watermelon and Ginger Limeade
Tip: Save extra avocados for tomorrow's salad dressing. Use leftover watermelon from earlier in the week to make the drinks.
• Andouille Pizza with Onion Confit and Fontina Cheese (left)
• Iceberg Wedges with Guacamole Dressing
• Cajun Lemonade