Weekly Meal Planner: June 19-25, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, June 19

Chicken-Chili Tamale Pie (left)

Spicy Coleslaw

Tequila-Cilantro Sorbet

Sunday, June 20

Smoky Barbecued Chicken (left)

Grandma Kirk's Baked Beans

Kansas City Style Barbecue Sauce

Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins

Green Salad

Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting

Monday, June 21

Linguine with Broccoli Rabe–Walnut Pesto (left)

Spinach Caesar Salad

• Fresh watermelon

Tip: Save leftover watermelon for drinks later in the week.

Tuesday, June 22

Pop-Open Clams with Horseradish-Tabasco Sauce (left)

Zucchini Ribbons with Raw Tomato Marinara

Crusty Bread

Wednesday, June 23

Tuna, Green Bean And Potato Salad (left)

Grilled Tomato Crostini

Thursday, June 24

Chilled Avocado Soup Topped with Crab (left)

Fresh Green Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

Watermelon and Ginger Limeade

Tip: Save extra avocados for tomorrow's salad dressing. Use leftover watermelon from earlier in the week to make the drinks.

Friday, June 25

Andouille Pizza with Onion Confit and Fontina Cheese (left)

Iceberg Wedges with Guacamole Dressing

Cajun Lemonade

