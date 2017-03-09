Weekly Meal Planner: June 12-18, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, June 12

Grilled Swordfish Steaks with Basil-Caper Butter (left)

Mixed Seafood Seviche

Arugula and Endive Salad with Pine Nuts and Parmesan

Sunday, June 13

Pork Ribs with Orange and Tomato Glaze (left)

Spring Vegetable Bagna Cauda

Cranberry Bean and Mixed-Herb Salad

Strawberry, Rhubarb and Rose Fool

Tip: Grilling party for 10!

Monday, June 14

Brown Rice Veggie Burgers (left)

Broccoli with Garlicky Tapenade

Ricotta with Berries and Bitter Honey

Tuesday, June 15

Grilled Tandoori-Style Chicken Drumsticks (left)

Green Papaya Salad with Curry-Lime Dressing

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Wednesday, June 16

Grilled Scallops with Parsley Salad (left)

Warm Quinoa Salad

Lady Lavender's Mocktail

Thursday, June 17

Pork and Bacon Kebabs (left)

Green Bean and Tomato Salad with Green Apple and Cider Dressing

Potato Salad with Herbs and Fresh Goat Cheese

Tip: Make extra potato salad for tomorrow night's dinner.

Friday, June 18

Tuna Niçoise Burgers (left)

• Leftover Potato Salad with Herbs and Fresh Goat Cheese

Corn on the Cob with Roasted Garlic and Herbs

