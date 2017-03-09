Weekly Meal Planner: June 11-17, 2011

Saturday, June 11

Rack of Lamb with Arugula Pesto (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Toasted Almonds

Grilled Eggplant

Sunday, June 12

Scallop Fritters (left)

Green Salad with Goat Cheese and Pistachios

Country Cake with Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Tip: Purchase extra avocado for tomorrow's dinner.

Monday, June 13

Tofu, Green Bean and Shiitake Salad (left)

Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup

Tuesday, June 14

Warm Seafood Sandwiches (left)

Sour Cream Cucumber Salad

Roasted Sweet Potato Rounds

Wednesday, June 15

Ziti with Pork and Escarole in Creamy Thyme Sauce (left)

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Thursday, June 16

Crunchy Vietnamese Chicken Salad (left)

Ginger Tea with Spices

Banana-Chocolate Spring Rolls

Friday, June 17

Grilled-Steak and Arugula Salad with Mustard Caper Vinaigrette (left)

• Crusty Bread

Chocolate Lava Cakes with Strawberries

