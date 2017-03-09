Weekly Meal Planner: June 11-17, 2011

• Rack of Lamb with Arugula Pesto (left)
• Orzo Pilaf with Toasted Almonds
• Grilled Eggplant
• Scallop Fritters (left)
• Green Salad with Goat Cheese and Pistachios
• Country Cake with Strawberries and Whipped Cream
Tip: Purchase extra avocado for tomorrow's dinner.
• Tofu, Green Bean and Shiitake Salad (left)
• Spicy Avocado-Cucumber Soup
• Warm Seafood Sandwiches (left)
• Sour Cream Cucumber Salad
• Roasted Sweet Potato Rounds
• Ziti with Pork and Escarole in Creamy Thyme Sauce (left)
• Bibb Lettuce Salad
• Crunchy Vietnamese Chicken Salad (left)
• Ginger Tea with Spices
• Banana-Chocolate Spring Rolls
• Grilled-Steak and Arugula Salad with Mustard Caper Vinaigrette (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Chocolate Lava Cakes with Strawberries