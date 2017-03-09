Weekly Meal Planner: July 9-15, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, July 9

Artichoke and Ricotta Dumplings with Preserved-Lemon Sauce (left)

Orzo Pilaf

Fava Bean Salad

Strawberry Ice Cream Pie

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, July 10

Duck Breast with Fresh Cherry Sauce and Grilled Apricots (left)

Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms

Roasted Peach Pies with Cream

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, July 11

Lemony Chickpea Salad (left)

Asparagus Sandwiches

Tip: Meatless Monday menu. Prepare the olive spread for tomorrow's dinner.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, July 12

Emeril's Muffuletta (left)

Tomato, Gruyère and Red Onion Salad

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, July 13

Pork Chops with Nectarine Relish (left)

Steamed Green Beans with Parmesan Butter

Herbed Potato Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, July 14

Pasta Shells with Shrimp and Garlicky Bread Crumbs (left)

Steamed Asparagus with Lemon and Olive Oil

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, July 15

Jerk Chicken (left)

Fried Sweet Plantains

Jamaican Rice and Peas

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up