Weekly Meal Planner: July 31-August 6, 2010

• Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade (left)
• Spicy Green Papaya Salad
• Charred Eggplant Salad with Lime-Chile Dressing
• Grilled Red Curry Chicken (left)
• Pickled Cucumber Relish
• Thai Mushroom Salad
• Jasmine Rice Pilaf
Tip: Double the chicken recipe to entertain for 8.
• Grilled-Vegetable Sandwich (left)
• Chopped Salad with Beets, Beans, Goat Cheese and Hazelnuts
• Ginger-Mint Lemonade
• Tangy Green Zebra Gazpacho (left)
• Summer Vegetable and Potato Salad with Anchovy Dressing
• Crusty Bread
• Beef Burgers with Peanut-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce (left)
• Sweet Potato Oven Fries
• Superquick Strawberry Ice Cream
• Wok-Seared Scallops with Tangerine Sauce (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos (left)
• Tomatillo-Poblano Guacamole
• Pico de Gallo
• Tequila-Cilantro Sorbet