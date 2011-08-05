Weekly Meal Planner: July 30-August 5, 2011

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, July 30

Pork Chops with Sticky Rice and Thai Green-Chile Sauce (left)

Thin Sliced Beans with Citrus Zest and Chives

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, July 31

White Gazpacho with Pickled Shrimp (left)

Corn and Tomato Salad with Thyme and Roasted Poblanos

Blancmange with Nectarines

Tip: Cut the corn and tomato salad recipe in half.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, August 1

Watercress and Mango Salad with Ginger Dressing (left)

No-Cook Tomato-Buttermilk Soup

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, August 2

Heirloom Tomatoes Stuffed with Summer Succotash (left)

Corn and Bacon Chowder

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, August 3

Sweet-and-Sour Swordfish (left)

Summer Vegetable Rice

No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cookies

Tip: Double the summer vegetable rice recipe; serve leftovers tomorrow.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, August 4

Point Lookout Lobster Salad (left)

Shaved Asparagus Salad with Oranges and Pecorino

• Leftover Summer Vegetable Rice

Mama's Blueberry Buckle

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, August 5

Summer Tomato Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese (left)

Salade Niçoise with Fennel-Dusted Tuna

Rose Martinis

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up