Weekly Meal Planner: July 3-9, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, July 3

Olive-Brined Chicken with Grilled Onions and Paprika Oil (left)

Green Bean–and–Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing

Bulgur Salad with Cucumbers, Olives and Feta

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, July 4

Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends (left)

Kansas City–Style Barbecue Sauce

Grandma Kirk's Baked Beans

All-American Potato Salad

Smoky Glazed Asparagus

Spiced Corn on the Cob

Berry-Brioche Bread Pudding

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, July 5

Quinoa Salad with Pickled Radishes and Feta (left)

Honey-Tomato Bruschetta with Ricotta

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, July 6

Kung Pao Shrimp with Cashews (left)

Steamed Rice

Bok Choy with Garlic

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, July 7

Italian-Sausage Burgers with Garlicky Spinach (left)

Oven Fries with Garlic and Parsley

Green Beans with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Walnuts

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, July 8

Curried Mussels in White Ale (left)

Crusty Bread

Spinach, Basil and Plum Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, July 9

Jerk Cornish Game Hens (left)

Jamaican Rice and Peas

Tropical Fruit Chutney

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up