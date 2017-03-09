Weekly Meal Planner: July 3-9, 2010

• Olive-Brined Chicken with Grilled Onions and Paprika Oil (left)
• Green Bean–and–Tomato Salad with Tarragon Dressing
• Bulgur Salad with Cucumbers, Olives and Feta
• Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends (left)
• Kansas City–Style Barbecue Sauce
• Grandma Kirk's Baked Beans
• All-American Potato Salad
• Smoky Glazed Asparagus
• Spiced Corn on the Cob
• Berry-Brioche Bread Pudding
• Quinoa Salad with Pickled Radishes and Feta (left)
• Honey-Tomato Bruschetta with Ricotta
• Kung Pao Shrimp with Cashews (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Bok Choy with Garlic
• Italian-Sausage Burgers with Garlicky Spinach (left)
• Oven Fries with Garlic and Parsley
• Green Beans with Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Walnuts
• Curried Mussels in White Ale (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Spinach, Basil and Plum Salad
• Jerk Cornish Game Hens (left)
• Jamaican Rice and Peas
• Tropical Fruit Chutney