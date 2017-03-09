Weekly Meal Planner: July 10-16, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, July 10

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Ancho-Jalapeño Butter (left)

Grilled-Pepper Salad with Currants, Capers and Feta

Charred Fava Bean Salad with Lemon and Tarragon

Cilantro Rice Salad with Olives

Georgia Peach Pie

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, July 11

Brazilian Beer-Marinated Chicken (left)

Corn and Shiitake Fritters

Iceberg Wedges with Blue Cheese Dressing

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, July 12

Cold Peanut Noodles with Tofu and Red Peppers (left)

Napa Cabbage Salad

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, July 13

Shaking Beef with Pea Shoot Salad (left)

Steamed Rice

Spinach and Tofu Dumplings

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, July 14

Grilled Chicken Breasts with Grapefruit Glaze (left)

Fennel and Arugula Salad

Plum Puff Dumplings

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, July 15

Clam Pizza with Salad Topping (left)

No-Cook Tomato Buttermilk Soup

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, July 16

Swordfish Steaks with Smoky Tomato Ketchup (left)

Herbed Brown Rice Salad with Corn, Fava Beans and Peas

Juicy Grilled Tomatoes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up