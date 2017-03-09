Weekly Meal Planner: January 22-28, 2011

Saturday, January 22

Mini Arepas with Melted Cheese and Serrano Ham

Roasted Pork with Sticky Mango Glaze (left)

Mango-Cucumber Relish

Fried Sweet Plantains

Hearts of Palm Salad with Cilantro Vinaigrette

Puerto Rican Rum Punch

Sunday, January 23

Roast Cornish Hens with Panzanella Stuffing (left)

Leek Salad with Persimmons and Almonds

Warm Winter Vegetable Salad

Monday, January 24

Lentil Soup with Broccoli Rabe (left)

Crispy Mushroom Strudels

Tuesday, January 25

Shrimp and Papaya Salad (left)

Oat-and-Cheddar Crackers

Wednesday, January 26

Redfish on the Half Shell (left)

Steamed Broccoli with Lemon and Parmesan

Peppered Corn Bread

Thursday, January 27

Cheese Tortellini with Walnut Pesto (left)

Arugula-Fennel Salad

Herbed Garlic Bread

Friday, January 28

Chicken with Lemon, Oregano, and Feta Cheese (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Parsley

