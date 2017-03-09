Weekly Meal Planner: January 1-7, 2011

Saturday, January 1

Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche (left)

Raspberry-Swirl Sweet Rolls

Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon

Café Cubano

• Fruit Salad

Tip: New Year's Day brunch for 12. Double the bacon and coffee recipes.

Sunday, January 2

Malabar Spice-Crusted Hanger Steaks with Gingered Carrot Puree (left)

Garlicky Roasted Broccoli

Mom's Chocolate Cake

Monday, January 3

Kasha Varnishkes with Mushroom Gravy (left)

Jordon's Romaine Salad

Gingered Orange Gratin

Tuesday, January 4

Peppery Tuna with Dilled Potato Salad (left)

Green Beans with Mustard-Seed Butter

Wednesday, January 5

Basque Chicken with Sweet Peppers and Tomatoes (left)

• Crusty Bread

Thursday, January 6

Pork Fried Rice (left)

Bok Choy with Garlic

Friday, January 7

Sizzled Shrimp Provençal (left)

Mixed Salad with Three Vinegars

• Crusty Bread

