Weekly Meal Planner: February 26-March 4, 2011

Food & Wine
Saturday, February 26

Grilled Rib-Eye Tagliata with Watercress and Potatoes (left)

Chocolate Ganache Bread Pudding

Sunday, February 27

Sautéed Bass with Lemongrass (left)

Frothy Lettuce Soup with Onion Custard

Haricots Verts

Golden Potato Tart

Monday, February 28

Grilled Swordfish Kebabs (left)

Tangy Roasted Beet Salad

Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro

Moroccan Olive Bread

Tuesday, March 1

Olive-Mint Pesto Meatballs with Fettuccine (left)

Garlicky Caesar Salad

• Crusty Bread

Wednesday, March 2

Wild Mushroom Soup with Parmesan Toasts (left)

Gruyère Panini with Parsley-Cornichon Tapenade

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundaes with Hot Fudge and Caramel Sauces

Thursday, March 3

Seven-Vegetable Couscous (left)

Crackly Date and Walnut Cakes

Friday, March 4

Honey-and-Spice-Glazed Chicken (left)

White Rice

Mixed Salad with Three Vinegars

