Weekly Meal Planner: February 20-26, 2010

Saturday, February 20

Maple-Roasted Pork Spareribs (left)

Macaroni and Three Cheeses

Kale with Roasted Onion Rings

Banana Cream Pie


Sunday, February 21

Cod with Basque Wine Sauce (left)

Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Wilted Frisée Salad with Hot Smoky Tomato Dressing

Classic Carrot Cake with Fluffy Cream Cheese Frosting


Monday, February 22

Chicken and Sweet-Potato Chowder (left)

Arugula, Fennel and Orange Salad

Herbed Garlic Bread


Tuesday, February 23

Pappardelle with Veal Ragù (left)

Romaine Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Oven-Roasted Butternut Squash with Marsala


Wednesday, February 24

Pork with Sage and Madeira (left)

Warm Winter Farro Salad

Sautéed Radicchio with Shallots and Ricotta Salata


Thursday, February 25

Jumbo Shrimp with Mushrooms and Garlic (left)

Crusty Bread

Mixed Citrus and Arugula Salad

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon, Pine Nuts and Basil


Friday, February 26

Chicken Curry with Potatoes and Squash (left)

Indian-Spiced Chickpea Salad with Yogurt and Herbs

Spinach Simmered in Yogurt

Brûléed Key Lime Tarts


