Weekly Meal Planner: February 13-19, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, February 13

Roasted Shrimp and Scallop Papillotes with Miami Tartar Sauce (left) (use just 1/4 of the recipe)

Rice with Fresh Herbs

Okra in Tomato Sauce

Chocolate-Hazelnut Baklava


Sunday, February 14

Spinach and Roquefort Soufflés (left)

Mustard-and-Herb Chicken

Farro with Shiitake Mushrooms

Marble Fudge Brownies


Monday, February 15

Stir-Fried Vegetables with Lemongrass (left)

Pad See Yew


Tuesday, February 16

Roasted Pork Loin with Orange-Herb Sauce (left)

Braised Red Cabbage

Fresh Herb Mashed Potatoes


Wednesday, February 17

Penne with Salmon Puttanesca (left)

Romaine Lettuce and Cucumber Salad


Thursday, February 18

Poblano-and-Cheddar-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms (left)

Warm Fennel-and-Bitter Greens Salad

Garlic Bread


Friday, February 19

Roasted Cod and Potatoes with Thyme (left)

Carrots with Fried Shallot Gremolata

No-Bake Chocolate Custard


