Weekly Meal Planner: February 12-18, 2011

Food & Wine
Saturday, February 12

Tunisian Spice-Roasted Chicken (left)

Harous

Honey-Roasted Root Vegetable Salad

Sautéed Spinach

Spiced Upside-Down Apple Bundt Cake

Sunday, February 13

Sautéed Spanish Mackerel with Black-Eyed Pea Salad (left)

Braised Greens with Bacon and Pickled Peppers

Rio-Style Ginger Beer Floats

Monday, February 14

Scallops with Brussels Sprouts (left)

Smoky Potato Soup with Bacon Croutons

Chocolate-Pecan Cake

Tip: Valentine's Day dinner for two.

Tuesday, February 15

Moroccan Couscous-Stuffed Chicken Breasts (left)

Caramelized Red Onions

Sautéed Swiss Chard with Garlic

Wednesday, February 16

Penne with Veal Ragù (left)

Arugula and Mint Salad

Thursday, February 17

Creamy Scallion-Mushroom Soup (left)

Salade Guarnaschelli with Oregano Vinaigrette

• Crusty Bread

Lemony Yogurt Cake

Friday, February 18

Spicy Butter-Steamed Bass (left)

Warm Winter Vegetable Salad

Crispy Sushi-Rice Cakes

