Weekly Meal Planner: December 4-10, 2010

• Marinated Rack of Lamb with Honey-Mint Vinaigrette (left)
• Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic
• Potato Gratin
• Bittersweet Chocolate Tart
• Roasted Quail with Cabbage and Raisins (left)
• Cauliflower Puree with Gruyère
• Leftover Bittersweet Chocolate Tart
• Sautéed Cod with Rich Ketchup Sauce (left)
• Roasted Broccoli with Lemon and Pine Nuts
• Roasted Potato Skewers
• Creamy Enchiladas with Chicken, Tomatoes and Green Chile (left)
• Green-Chile Rice with Beans
• Mexican Chocolate Pots de Crème
• Classic Orange Beef (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Chinese Long Beans with Cracked Black Pepper
• Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic (left)
• Potato Puree
• White Clam Pie (left)
• Big Italian Salad