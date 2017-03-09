Weekly Meal Planner: December 4-10, 2010

1 of 7

Saturday, December 4

Marinated Rack of Lamb with Honey-Mint Vinaigrette (left)

Whole Roasted Carrots with Garlic

Potato Gratin

Bittersweet Chocolate Tart

2 of 7

Sunday, December 5

Roasted Quail with Cabbage and Raisins (left)

Cauliflower Puree with Gruyère

• Leftover Bittersweet Chocolate Tart

3 of 7

Monday, December 6

Sautéed Cod with Rich Ketchup Sauce (left)

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon and Pine Nuts

Roasted Potato Skewers

4 of 7

Tuesday, December 7

Creamy Enchiladas with Chicken, Tomatoes and Green Chile (left)

Green-Chile Rice with Beans

Mexican Chocolate Pots de Crème

5 of 7

Wednesday, December 8

Classic Orange Beef (left)

Steamed Rice

Chinese Long Beans with Cracked Black Pepper

6 of 7

Thursday, December 9

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic (left)

Potato Puree

7 of 7

Friday, December 10

White Clam Pie (left)

Big Italian Salad

