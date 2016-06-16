Weekly Meal Planner: August 7-13, 2010

Food & Wine
Saturday, August 7

Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Cumin-Spiked Corn Puree (left)

Quinoa, Artichoke and Hearts of Palm Salad

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream Pie

Sunday, August 8

Spicy Chicken Chili (left)

Skillet Corn Bread with Corn Relish

Bibb-and-Radish Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Old-Fashioned Blueberry Pie

Monday, August 9

Stuffed Yellow Peppers with Spicy Swiss Chard and Scallion Pilaf (left)

Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs

• Leftover Blueberry Pie

Tuesday, August 10

Summer Farro Salad (left)

Grilled Chicken Paillards with Cilantro-Mint Dressing

Tipsy Plums & Raspberries

Wednesday, August 11

Moo Shu Shrimp (left)

Steamed Broccoli with Ginger and Sesame Seeds

Vegetarian Hot-and-Sour Soup

Thursday, August 12

Salmon with Thai Rice Salad (left)

Steamed Green Beans

Tip: Double the salmon, using leftovers for tomorrow night.

Friday, August 13

Cellophane Noodle and Vegetable Salad (left)

Asian Salmon Lettuce Cups

Pineapple Granita with Chile and Mint

