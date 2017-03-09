Weekly Meal Planner: August 21-27, 2010

Saturday, August 21

Indian-Spiced Butterflied Leg of Lamb (left)

Watercress and Mango Salad with Ginger Dressing

Cilantro Rice Salad with Olives

Sunday, August 22

Tuscan-Style Veal Chops (left)

Crisp Tomato, Zucchini and Eggplant Bread Gratin

Broccoli Rabe with Black Olives and Lemon Zest

Jam-Filled Mezzaluna Cookies

Monday, August 23

Four Cheese-Stuffed Portobellos (left)

Garlicky Broccolini

Tzatziki Potato Salad

• Leftover Jam-Filled Mezzaluna Cookies

Tuesday, August 24

Salmon-and-Corn Chowder with Lima Beans (left)

Boston Brown Bread

Spinach and Avocado Salad

Wednesday, August 25

Lemongrass-Barbecued Pork with Rice-Vermicelli Salad (left)

Quick Asian-Style Collard Greens

Bananas in Coffee-Bean Syrup

Vanilla Ice Cream

Thursday, August 26

Sumac-Crusted Black Cod Salad (left)

Parsley Salad with Pine Nuts and Lemon-Tahini Dressing

• Leftover Mixed Berry Hand Pies with Raspberry-Mascarpone Whipped Cream

Friday, August 27

Sausage-and-Pepper Heros (left)

Grilled Corn with Chile Butter and Cheese

Green Bean–Tomato Salad with Herbs

Summer Fruit Pudding

