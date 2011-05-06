Weekly Meal Planner: April 30-May 6, 2011

• Asian Baby Back Ribs (left)
• Panko-Crusted Mushrooms
• Roasted Asparagus with Garlic and Olive Oil
• Bibb Lettuce Salad
Tip: Buy extra asparagus for dinner Monday.
• Buttermilk Waffles with Fresh Strawberries (left)
• Melon and Mango Salad with Toasted Coconut and Pistachios
• Rocking Orange
• Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon
Tip: Spring brunch.
• Penne with Roasted Asparagus and Balsamic Butter (left)
• Caesar Salad
• Santorini Salad with Grilled Shrimp (left)
• Herb-Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Sauce and Olives
• Stir-Fried Pork with Carrots and Bok Choy (left)
• Steamed Rice
• Sausage and Potato Quesadillas (left)
• Spicy and Smoky Guacamole
• Michelada
Tip: Cinco de Mayo
• Fusilli with Creamy Leek Sauce (left)
• Pan-Seared Salmon Fillets
• Mixed Green Salad