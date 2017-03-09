Weekly Meal Planner: April 24-30, 2010

Saturday, April 24

Baked Ziti with Pesto (left)

Rosemary-Potato Focaccia Rolls

Baby Greens with Cider Vinaigrette

Sunday, April 25

Mo's Sticky Ribs (left)

Baked Three-Bean Casserole with Crispy Bacon

Spicy Creamed-Corn Cakes with Scallions

Crunchy Coleslaw with Cayenne and Toasted Caraway Seeds

Green Bean and Tomato Salad with Green Apple and Cider Dressing

Monday, April 26

Favorite Flavors Salad (left)

Caramelized Onion and Polenta Tart

Lemonade Slushies with Mint and Lemon Verbena

Tuesday, April 27

Beef-and-Lamb Burgers with Cheddar and Caper Remoulade (left)

Crispy Onion Rings

Bibb-and-Radish Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Tip: Buy enough ground lamb to make shepherd's pie the next night.

Wednesday, April 28

Shepherd's Pie (left)

Spring Peas with Mint

Vanilla Tapioca Pudding

Thursday, April 29

Shrimp with Cannellini-Bean Salad (left)

Oven-Roasted Asparagus with Manchego

Oven-Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges

Friday, April 30

Chicken Potpie with Cream Biscuit Topping (left)

Sautéed Asparagus with Sugar Snap Peas

Chocolate Mousse

