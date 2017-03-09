Weekly Meal Planner: April 23-29, 2011

Saturday, April 23

Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with Hollandaise (left)

Anthony's Home Fries

Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

Tip: Weekend breakfast.

Sunday, April 24

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Garlic and Rosemary (left)

Mâche Salad with Goat Cheese and Fennel-Mustard Vinaigrette

Cauliflower and Roasted Beet Salad with Rich Herb Dressing

Creamy Fennel Mashed Potatoes

Lemon Upside-Down Cake

Tip: Easter dinner.

Monday, April 25

Fresh Tuna Salad with Avocado (left)

Asparagus Egg Drop Soup

• Crusty Bread

Tuesday, April 26

Bucatini with Pancetta, Pecorino and Pepper (left)

Mesclun Salad with Parmesan Dressing

Tip: Cut the salad recipe in half.

Wednesday, April 27

Chicken and Zucchini Couscous (left)

Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro

Crackly Date and Walnut Cakes

Thursday, April 28

Three-Cheese Pizza with Caramelized Onions and Pimientos (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Friday, April 29

Spaghetti with Escarole and Bacon (left)

Mushroom Salad with Mint

Classic Butterscotch Sauce over Vanilla Ice Cream

