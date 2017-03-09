Weekly Meal Planner: April 10-16, 2010

• Roasted Chicken with Tarragon Jus (left)
• Warm Potato Salad with Pancetta and Brown Butter Dressing
• Mesclun Salad with Fried Shallots and Blue Cheese
• Quadruple Chocolate Brownies
• Horseradish-Crusted Roast Beef (left)
• Mashed Potatoes with Crème Fraîche and Chives
• Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic
Tip: The roast beef is great as leftovers for sandwiches or a salad later in the week.
• Southwestern Tortilla Salad (left)
• Pico de Gallo and Chips
• Citrus and Avocado Salad with Pickled Onions
Tip: The salad is made using leftover chicken from earlier in the week.
• Roast-Beef and Broccoli Salad with Creamy Horseradish Dressing (left)
• Jalapeño-Roasted Potatoes
Tip: The salad is made using leftover roast beef from earlier in the week.
• Pecorino Ravioli with Walnuts and Marjoram (left)
• Fennel and Arugula Salad
• Espresso Date Log with Greek Yogurt
• Polenta with Three Scoops of Cheese and Sautéed Shiitakes (left)
• Wilted Spinach with Shallot Vinaigrette
• Bruschetta with Honey Ricotta and Strawberries
• Lemony Chicken Fricassee with Shallots and Morels (left)
• Couscous with Cinnamon, Almonds and Golden Raisins
• Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger