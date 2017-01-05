Watermelon Drinks

Watermelon is a sweet and refreshing way to cool off in the summer. These drinks and cocktail recipes take summer refreshment to the next level and feature fresh watermelon and other summer fruits such as strawberry and blueberries. Included in this gallery is a watermelon sangria recipe and refreshing watermelon aqua fresca. Try these recipes for your next summer party or barbecue.

Coco Cooler

"This cocktail is a riff on one of my favorite cold-pressed juices: a light-pink, super-hydrating concoction called Aloe Vera Wang," says San Diego bartender Lindsay Nader.

Sandia Smash

Fresh watermelon is one of the most appealing cocktail ingredients. In this refreshing variation of the caipirinha, it is both muddled and used for garnish.

Watermelon Coolers

Bronson Van Wyck borrowed this recipe from his friend Susan Mason, a caterer in Savannah, Georgia. It's potent and refreshing.

Watermelon-Honey-Citrus Refresher

One great thing about blender drinks: The machine does all the work. Adam Seger prefers Vita-Mix blenders, which create especially smooth purees.

Watermelon Sangria

Sangria, a Spanish variation on traditional punch composed of wine, fruit and brandy, was formally introduced to America at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City.

Watermelon-Tequila Cocktails

When watermelon is in abundance, this is a great way to use it. Bobby Flay purees seedless watermelon chunks, then strains the juice through a sieve and mixes it with silver tequila, sugar syrup, blueberries, mint and fresh lime juice.

In-Sandíary

This cocktail’s name is a play on both the Spanish word for watermelon, sandía, and "incendiary," referring to the peppery tequila and the spicy ancho chile rim.

Watermelon-Strawberry Agua Fresca

Watermelon and Ginger Limeade

Watermelon-Lime Frozen Agua Fresca

Fanny Singer has always had an infatuation with frozen fruit. (The pastry cooks at Chez Panisse used to freeze raspberries for her; she stuck one on each finger and then ate them.) So it's only natural that she makes an icy drink with one of her favorite fruits, watermelon. This agua fresca has the consistency of a frozen margarita.

Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie

Celebrate summer parties with this delicious blueberry and watermelon slushie. It's the perfect cooling drink on hot days.

