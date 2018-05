Sebastian Reaburn loves lemon and butter together (“they’re yummy and rich”), and this drink is one of his favorite incarnations of the pairing. “It’s like a hot buttered rum mixed with a lemon tart. The citrus pieces get softened by the heat and mellowed by the sugar and butter; they’re delicious to nibble on at the end of the drink.” Reaburn sometimes varies the Hot Buttered Lemon by adding cloves and fresh ginger, which give it “a little zing.”