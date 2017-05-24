Versatile Wine Pairings

With no shortage of options, these combinations include lobster BLTs and a tannic red and fish fry with ramp aioli and a crisp, dry Riseling.

Pappardelle with Porcini and Pistachios

Earthy ingredients like mushrooms and nuts pair well with similarly earthy wines.

Wine Pairings:

  • 2006 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera
  • 1988 Lopez de Heredia Viña Tondonia Blanco
  • 2004 Coume del Mas Schistes
Crostini with Creamy Ricotta and Chorizo

Pair spicy chorizo with a fruity red or a full-bodied white.

Wine Pairings:

  • 2004 Haggipavlu Nemea
  • 2005 Le Meurger Bourgogne Chardonnay
  • 2006 Artadi Orobio Rioja Blanco
Pizza with Charred Cherry Tomatoes and Pesto

Pair cheesy pizzas with moderately tannic reds, or, if they aren’t covered in tomato sauce—which tends to overwhelm white wines—a crisp white.

Wine Pairings:

  • 2005 Banfi Chianti Classico
  • 2006 Umani Ronchi Casal di Serra Verdicchio
  • 2005 Terre dei Re Vultur Aglianico del Vulture
Lobster BLTs

Luxurious ingredients like lobster (and rich ones like mayonnaise) pair best either with a moderately tannic red or a racy white.

Wine Pairings:

  • 2006 Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir
  • 2006 Pierre Sparr Riesling Réserve from Alsace
  • 2006 Château de Pizay Morgon
Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

Meat loaf that isn’t heavily seasoned can pair with almost any full-bodied red.

Wine Pairings:

  • 2005 Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley
  • 2004 Marqués de Cáceres Rioja Crianza
  • 2003 Pio Cesare Barolo
Fish Fry with Ramp Aioli

Fried foods go best with crisp, dry white wines like a Riesling or Chablis.

Wine Pairings:

  • 2006 Seven Hills Columbia Valley
  • 2006 Joseph Drouhin Premier Cru Chablis
  • 2007 Loimer Lois Grüner Veltliner
