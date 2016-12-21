Vegan Protein Recipes

From tofu steaks to black bean-and-quinoa salad, here are excellent, protein-packed vegan recipes.

Food & Wine
Black Bean-and-Quinoa Salad

Ken Oringer believes chefs need to make a point of eating healthy dishes when they can, so he includes protein-rich quinoa in his diet at least three times a week. Here he mixes the grain with black beans, onions and peppers to make a hearty and very satisfying side dish that's a fun variation on prosaic five-bean salad.

Scrambled Tofu with Potatoes, Mushrooms and Peppers

This recipe was inspired by Neal Fraser's old roommate, a vegetarian who scrambled tofu for breakfast. Fraser liked the idea of putting a completely vegetarian, egg-free scramble on his menu. This silky mix of mushrooms, potatoes, roasted bell peppers and tofu is topped with brightly flavored pesto sauce.

Spicy Chickpea Salad

Rajat Parr was born in Kolkata in 1972 and didn't leave until he was 22, which explains why Indian flavors are such a big part of his cooking. This salad, for instance, is a twist on the classic Indian street food called chana chaat.

Spiced Lentils with Mushrooms and Greens

"I love lentils: They're packed with protein, very filling and a good source of iron," says Jill Donenfeld. Eat these stewy lentils as a light lunch or serve alongside Donenfeld's roasted cauliflower with raisins.

Curried Pan-Seared Tofu with Bell Peppers

Pan seared tofu and crunchy bell peppers are especially delicious when simmered in a soupy coconut curry sauce.

Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup

Eating vegan for a month led Richard Blais to examine his pantry more closely. He discovered that ground porcini mushrooms add a meaty flavor to dishes like his veggie burger.

© Eva Kolenko

Crispy Tofu Steaks with Ginger Vinaigrette

F&W's Kay Chun uses panko to coat tofu steaks, then pan-fries them until they're crispy outside and creamy within.

