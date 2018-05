"A good sauce is the bridge between the meat and the wine," says Ken Frank. When pairing beef with Cabernet, he usually serves a hearty red-wine sauce, like the one on these short ribs. Veal stock gives the dish extra-deep flavor, but chicken stock (preferably homemade) works well too.

Pairing Suggestion: With its currantlike fruit, firm tannins and lush body, Cabernet is a Napa Valley classic that goes well with most beef and lamb dishes.