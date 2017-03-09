Value Chardonnay

No oak (hence, "naked") gets in the way of this wine's bright, pineappley flavors.
Pairing: Smoked-Trout Salad with Mustard Dressing
Photo © Antonis Achilleos.
This unoaked Chardonnay, which brims with lemon, lime and green pear, is an excellent value.
Pairing: Spaghettini with Shrimp, Tomatoes and Chile Crumbs
Boomtown, a less-pricey label of Walla Walla's Dusted Valley vintners, makes impressive Washington state wines. This pear-scented white is among its best bottlings.
Pairing: Baby Greens with Cider Vinaigrette
The '07 vintage of this apricot-inflected, graceful white from California's Central Coast won our 2009 F&W American Wine Award for Best Chardonnay Under $20. The delicious '09 is a worthy follow-up.
Pairing: Shrimp-and-Corn Bisque
Made in a toasty, ripe style, this Chardonnay is part of Beaulieu’s Napa Valley Collection.
Pairing: Crab Cakes with Horseradish Cream
Husch ages only 15 percent of this Chardonnay in new oak barrels, which helps give its crisp, intense flavors remarkable clarity.
Pairing: Yucatán-Spiced Chicken
Made without oak in a fruity style, with pear and apple notes.
Pairing: Scallops with Warm Tomato-Basil Dressing
If it weren’t for its bright acidity, this juicy, citrus-and-pineapple Chardonnay would seem flabby; instead, it’s sprightly and appealing.
Pairing: North African Fish Stew
This peach-inflected Chardonnay comes from California's Anderson Valley. The winery farms all of its vineyards organically, with resident chickens taking care of any pests among the vine rows.
Pairing: Pan-Fried Flounder with Poblano-Corn Relish
This lightly oaked, appley Chardonnay from California comes in boxes made from recycled cardboard printed with eco- friendly soy inks.
Pairing: Fennel Mussels with Piquillo Rouille
You might also like: