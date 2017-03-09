Value Chardonnay

2009 Four Vines Naked ($13)

No oak (hence, "naked") gets in the way of this wine's bright, pineappley flavors.

Pairing: Smoked-Trout Salad with Mustard Dressing

Photo © Antonis Achilleos.

2009 Chehalem INOX ($17)

This unoaked Chardonnay, which brims with lemon, lime and green pear, is an excellent value.

Pairing: Spaghettini with Shrimp, Tomatoes and Chile Crumbs

2009 Boomtown ($13)

Boomtown, a less-pricey label of Walla Walla's Dusted Valley vintners, makes impressive Washington state wines. This pear-scented white is among its best bottlings.

Pairing: Baby Greens with Cider Vinaigrette

2009 Foxglove ($12)

The '07 vintage of this apricot-inflected, graceful white from California's Central Coast won our 2009 F&W American Wine Award for Best Chardonnay Under $20. The delicious '09 is a worthy follow-up.

Pairing: Shrimp-and-Corn Bisque

2009 Beaulieu Vineyard Chardonnay ($16)

Made in a toasty, ripe style, this Chardonnay is part of Beaulieu’s Napa Valley Collection.

Pairing: Crab Cakes with Horseradish Cream

2010 Husch Vineyards Mendocino Chardonnay ($15)

Husch ages only 15 percent of this Chardonnay in new oak barrels, which helps give its crisp, intense flavors remarkable clarity.

Pairing: Yucatán-Spiced Chicken

2009 Channing Daughters Scuttlehole Chardonnay ($17)

Made without oak in a fruity style, with pear and apple notes.

Pairing: Scallops with Warm Tomato-Basil Dressing

2010 Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay ($13)

If it weren’t for its bright acidity, this juicy, citrus-and-pineapple Chardonnay would seem flabby; instead, it’s sprightly and appealing.

Pairing: North African Fish Stew

2009 Patianna ($17)

This peach-inflected Chardonnay comes from California's Anderson Valley. The winery farms all of its vineyards organically, with resident chickens taking care of any pests among the vine rows.

Pairing: Pan-Fried Flounder with Poblano-Corn Relish

2009 Bota Box ($19)

This lightly oaked, appley Chardonnay from California comes in boxes made from recycled cardboard printed with eco- friendly soy inks.

Pairing: Fennel Mussels with Piquillo Rouille

