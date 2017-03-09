Unusual Beer Ingredients

Part of the growing ranks of so-called gypsy brewers, Brian Strumke spends half his time traveling around the world to collaborate with other beermakers, like Denmark's dynamic Mikkel Borg Bjergso. At home in Baltimore, he works on his own brews, like this white sage–infused one.
Flying Fish, in Cherry Hill, is creating beers inspired by 18 of the exits along the New Jersey Turnpike. It's even taking recommendations on its website. In honor of exit 4, Mount Laurel Township, the brewery created a rich, nutmeg-scented Belgian-style tripel.
Saison ales (originally brewed in Belgian farmhouses) inspired this new Fort Collins brewery and its terrific orange peel–infused wheat beer. Visitors to the new taproom can try 12 different handcrafted brews.