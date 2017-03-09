Unusual Beer Ingredients

These libations include orange peel-infused wheat beer on tap and nutmeg-scented Belgian-style tripels.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Vanilla Beans

Old Dominion Oak Barrel Stout

Each batch of this smoky stout is infused with a pound of vanilla beans to give it a rich sweetness. This summer the brewery will release a special Kentucky bourbon-barrel-aged version.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Coffee

Wild Heaven Ode To Mercy Imperial Brown Ale

This dense, malty brown ale is brewed with a blend of coffee beans from local Atlanta roaster 1000 Faces Coffee.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Sage

Stillwater Cellar Door American Farmhouse Ale

Part of the growing ranks of so-called gypsy brewers, Brian Strumke spends half his time traveling around the world to collaborate with other beermakers, like Denmark's dynamic Mikkel Borg Bjergso. At home in Baltimore, he works on his own brews, like this white sage–infused one.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Nutmeg

Flying Fish Brewing Co. Exit 4 American Trippel

Flying Fish, in Cherry Hill, is creating beers inspired by 18 of the exits along the New Jersey Turnpike. It's even taking recommendations on its website. In honor of exit 4, Mount Laurel Township, the brewery created a rich, nutmeg-scented Belgian-style tripel.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Orange Peel

Funkwerks White

Saison ales (originally brewed in Belgian farmhouses) inspired this new Fort Collins brewery and its terrific orange peel–infused wheat beer. Visitors to the new taproom can try 12 different handcrafted brews.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up