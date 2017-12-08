Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
When it comes to the kitchen, you might think you have everything, but these? These are the unique gifts you dream of. From the most finely crafted pieces of cookware money can buy, to ovens that'll let you cook in ways you never knew you could at home, each of these gifts will bring you the kind of rarefied experience that few kitchens have the privilege of experiencing—let alone making a permanent part of their one-of-a-kind cooking world. No, you probably won't want all of these, but no matter what your deepest kitchen passion is, there's a top-of-the-line gift for you. —Charlie Heller