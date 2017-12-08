Unique Gifts

When it comes to the kitchen, you might think you have everything, but these? These are the unique gifts you dream of. From the most finely crafted pieces of cookware money can buy, to ovens that'll let you cook in ways you never knew you could at home, each of these gifts will bring you the kind of rarefied experience that few kitchens have the privilege of experiencing—let alone making a permanent part of their one-of-a-kind cooking world. No, you probably won't want all of these, but no matter what your deepest kitchen passion is, there's a top-of-the-line gift for you. —Charlie Heller

Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Pizza Oven

There's a reason every great pizzeria has its own dedicated pizza oven, and now you can bring the heat and flame of a wood-fired oven to your own backyard.

Kalamazoo Artisan Fire Pizza Oven, AFPO-C, $7,495 at William Sonoma

Chagny 1400 Range

This range from Lacanche isn't just top level quality, it's one of the most unique and visually striking (yet useful) centerpieces a kitchen could have.

Lacanche Chagny 1400 Range, $12,525 at French Ranges

Mauviel Copper 12-Piece Cookware Set

Some of the highest quality cookware is also the best looking, lending copper's unique, warm beauty to the kitchen of your dreams.

Mauviel Copper 12-Piece Cookware Set, $1,900 at Williams Sonoma

Blendtec Blender

Blend anything. Seriously, anything.

Blendtec Stealth 875 commercial Blender, $1,313 at Amazon

La Cornue Rotisserie

Now this is the kind of cooking capability that few kitchens can claim to have—a ventilation-free rotisserie that can easily fit wherever there's room.

La Cornue Flamberge Rotisserie, $12,000 at Joanne Hudson

Plum

Connect the ancient world of wine to the latest technological innovation in drinking it with Plum, a state-of-the-art wine preservation, cooling, and automated serving machine.

Plum, $1,499 at Plum

Nesmuk Exklusiv Full Damascus Chef's Knife

Each dish you make in your kitchen is a unique, handcrafted work of art—and so is the knife you'll be using to make them..

Nesmuk EXKLUSIV Full Damascus Chef's Knife, 7", $3,000 at Williams Sonoma

Meneghini Mini Kitchen

If you want to take your kitchen wherever you go, it's hard to do better than this customizable mini kitchen, designed to meet your own unique needs.

"Meneghini" Nevara Mini Kitchen, $5,933 at Robeys

The Robotic Bartender

Make whatever cocktail you desire at the touch of a button with this computerized mixologist—no tipping required.

The Robotic Bartender, $25,000 at Hammacher Schlemmer

The World's Only Music Box Espresso Machine

This Swiss-crafted machine is about as unique as it gets, but if the sounds of espresso pouring and a perfectly timed music box playing Vivaldi, Mozart, and, yes, Deep Purple seem like a combination you'd like to hear, this is the one for you.

The World's Only Music Box Espresso Machine, $4,200 at Hammacher Schlemmer

House of Waterford Crystal Lismore Diamond Vodka Chill Set

In the world of spirits, vodka-enthusiasts can sometimes get left out. But not when they're drinking from these intricately cut crystal glasses, which are the best of the best.

Waterford House of Waterford Crystal Lismore Diamond Vodka Chill Set, $1,000 at Amazon

Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac

"Each decanter is the life achievement of generations of cellar masters," says ReserveBar of this precious cognac, so make sure your custom engraving is worthy.

Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac, $3,200 at ReserveBar

Custom Wine Cellar

And finally, what better way to celebrate your love of wine than by building your own, custom wine cellar? The price depends on what you want, but whatever it is, it'll be worth it.

Custom Wine Cellar, contact for price at Wine Enthusiast

