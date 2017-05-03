TV Chefs' Best Kitchen Secrets

Induction Rice Cooker: Ming Tsai likes Zojirushi’s: “Induction means it heats along the sides and not just on the bottom, so it cooks faster and more evenly.” From $322; zojirushi.com.

Steamers: As a Western alternative to a bamboo steamer, Tsai uses All-Clad’s stainless steel steamer insert, which fits most pots. $100; all-clad.com.