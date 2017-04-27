Truffle Recipes

Truffle-infused popcorn, brown rice with truffle and chives and truffled millet porridge with wild mushrooms top our list of delicious truffle recipes.

Truffle-Infused French Onion Soup

Michael Mina invented this soup in the early days of Aqua, the San Francisco restaurant where he rose to fame in the '90s. He started playing with the combination of black truffles and caramelized onions and went crazy for the mix of earthiness and sweetness. This version of the soup calls for truffle-infused pecorino cheese (sold in any good cheese shop), which is melted to form a marvelously gooey topping for the oniony broth.

Truffled Millet Porridge with Wild Mushrooms

White truffle oil is a wonderful but assertive flavor, and a little goes a long way. If you're unsure of how much truffle flavor you prefer, start with 1 teaspoon and add more to your own taste.

Truffled Popcorn

Serve this truffled popcorn at your next home party and impress all of your guests.

Brown Rice with Truffle and Chive

White truffle oil is a wonderful but assertive flavor, and a little goes a long way. If you're unsure of how much truffle flavor you prefer, start with 1 teaspoon and add more to your own taste.

Asparagus Glazed with White Truffle Fondue

Truffle fondue (white-truffle-infused cheeses mixed with butter) quickly turns asparagus into a superluxe starter or side dish.

Pasta with Robiola and Truffles

This indulgent first course marries three of Italy's best ingredients: egg pasta, winter truffles and Robiola Rocchetta, a creamy cheese from northern Italy, which forms the base for an incredibly rich sauce.

