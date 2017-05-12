A Tribute to Jess Jackson

1 of 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
4 of 10
Advertisement
5 of 10
Advertisement
6 of 10
Advertisement
7 of 10
Advertisement
8 of 10 James Baigrie
Advertisement
Advertisement
10 of 10
Jess Jackson was a California wine revolutionary. With a combination of big fruit flavor and a low price, his Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay became an enduring smash hit and started a movement toward populist bottlings. In tribute to the trendsetting wine mogul, we pair 10 of our favorite Kendall-Jackson bottlings with Southern dishes inspired by Jackson's Kentucky horse farm, Stonestreet.