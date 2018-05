"The first time I ever worked with something like this was at the restaurant Àbac in Barcelona with the chef Xavier Pellicer, one of the great classic Catalan chefs. He used an electric iron in all sorts of ways since we didn't have a wood fire in the kitchen. So when I first came back to New York I brought back a bunch of the electric irons that I had to have an electrician rewire. Sadly, they would last for only a few months and then die. Every time I returned to Spain I would buy more because they were impossible to find in the US. When I opened Tertulia, I really liked the idea of embracing the old-fashioned way of cooking. We also found that a wood fire is a lot more dependable then electricity, as witnessed when we lost our power during Hurricane Sandy and we could still cook. Also, wood fire doesn't have any issues because it runs on our same electric currents. Fire is the universal currency."