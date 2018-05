Marc Forgione: "This shelf at Restaurant Marc Forgione holds many important and blessed things. There is a photo of an old, wise Native American that my mother gave to me for Christmas, some sage that my good friend and teacher Little Hawk gave me from inside an inner circle at a sun dance, and a red string. Red is a protector from evil spirits and it keeps you in the now. There's also a Padre Pio statue, I'm actually related to Padre Pio, who is a Catholic saint. So this shelf represents things that tie my beliefs to my lineage."