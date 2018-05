"I don't get attached to one knife, because if you get attached to one knife, it gets dull, in every respect. Just like how a tennis player loves using a new racket, I love using a new knife. If I were really rich, I would only ever use new knives. Seriously, I just want ones sent straight from the factory. The engineers at the factory do a perfect job of sharpening it and the first few times you use it it's like 'Oh my God.' Everything is perfect."