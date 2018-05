"When we opened up Milk Bar, I had my stash of head scarves, but all of a sudden I had a team of girls and guys who were also in white, so my grandma started making head scarves for everyone. It's become the important glue that holds us together at Milk Bar. Once the Milk Bar team started growing and growing, my grandma had this greater mission. She got really sick and decided that she had to sew everyone head scarves. In her last days of life she would sew because she couldn't really get up or move much, but she could sew. They became intensely, intensely special because that's what we have left of her now."