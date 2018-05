“I like this one with bacon, red onion, jalapeño and mozzarella; it’s my wife’s favorite. It’s called The Beverly, in her honor.”

3 Ways to Use Sourdough Starter

1. Bread. If you think about ways people used to live, they had to make bread this way. You couldn’t run to the store or buy packaged yeast or Wonder Bread. If you wanted bread, you had to have a starter and you needed all these ingredients. I felt I needed to do that. It makes the process and the bread more precious.

2. Pizza. It’s important to note that as the pizza dough sits in the refrigerator it develops more flavor. When you have yeast you make the pizza dough and it’s ready in about three hours. With starter you need a minimum of 24 hours in a bowl covered with plastic in the refrigerator. It’s worth the wait.

3. Onion rings. A little sourdough starter, flour and seltzer water will get you the onion rings of my youth!