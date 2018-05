6 of 6

"I have always wanted to have knives that were handmade in Australia but wasn't able to afford it. When I met Karim, I thought it would be such a better story and experience to send the staff to him to learn how to make knives themselves. It's such an intimate thing for chefs, the knife. I've spent well over a thousand hours with a knife in my hand. I've been cooking since I was 10, and now I'm 37, and pretty much every week in that time I've had a knife in my hand for work. It's so intimate, and yet we don't really understand it that well."