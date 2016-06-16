Treasured: Andrew Carmellini's Pasta Tools

Chef Andrew Carmellini of Locanda Verde, The Dutch and Lafayette: "These are handmade pasta tools that I got when I lived in Italy. There is a shop in Parma that sells and makes all of these. It's not the only store in Italy that sells them, but it's the one I go to. I keep them at Locanda Verde but I don't use them every day. If I was going to make a special kind of dough for white truffle season or something, then I would bust these out. So these would be great when I have my 15-seat trattoria outside Parma, and you come and I make you lunch for two, but for here it's not so practical to use them day to day."