Travel Hit List

A food-lover's global guide to the best new places to eat, drink, sleep and get a culture fix.
Maxxi, Rome The restaurant at Zaha Hadid's futuristic new art museum will open in October 2010.
Centre Pompidou–Metz, France (pictured) The first outpost of Paris's famed art center has a Michelin-starred chef.
Photo © Oh Dancy / Courtesy of Pompidou Center / Metz
Public Domain The serious roaster's new café brews seasonal coffees with a Slayer machine.
Heart This café boasts a 1953 Probat roaster, alt-brewing methods and single-origin espresso.
Photo © Vincent Skoglund
Francis Ford Coppola Winery This new Sonoma project has a tasting room, a cocktail bar, a restaurant and a movie gallery.
Photo © Chad Keig / Francis Ford Coppola Winery
Marina Bay Sands Daniel Boulud and Guy Savoy are just two of six stars with restaurants at this vertigo-inducing hotel-casino (pictured).
Resorts World Sentosa Like a Disney World for the food-obsessed, this huge complex has restaurants from Joël Robuchon and Susur Lee.
Photo courtesy of Dana Cowin
Barolo Wine Museum Housed in a 13th-century castle, this new museum has five floors devoted to the life cycle of a vine and the culture surrounding Piedmont's revered wine.
Photo courtesy of Barolo Museum
Martinelli Winery Fans of Martinelli's excellent reds wait years to get on the mailing list for its top wines, but anyone can pay $5 to taste six wines in its new Sonoma tasting room.
—Kate Krader
Photo courtesy of Martinelli Winery