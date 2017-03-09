Top Sommeliers of 2011

Shebnem Ince: Henri, Chicago

Why she won: For this elegant Michigan Avenue restaurant, she has scrupulously sourced only wines that are biodynamic, organic and non-interventionist.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo © Zachary Bonig

Matt Straus: Heirloom Café, San Francisco

Why he won: His obsession with aging wines has resulted in a superb library of older vintages from around the world.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo © Tom Hood/hoodisgood.com

Cat Silirie: Menton, Boston

Why she won: Her beautiful wine collection at Menton (chef Barbara Lynch's luxurious new restaurant), combined with tireless staff training and tastings, creates a remarkable wine experience for diners.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo © Justin Ide/justinide.com

Clint Sloan: Husk; Charleston, South Carolina

Why he won: He's bringing attention to the importance of terroir by organizing his wines by soil types: alluvial, limestone, gravel and so on.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo © Paul Cheney, JWKPEC Photography

John Slover: Ciano, New York City

Why he won: He's redefined wine service: Guests can try half of a bottle for half price, and he will make the rest available to other diners by the glass.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo © Shea Gallante

Steven Grubbs: Empire State South, Atlanta

Why he won: His wine list is smart, quirky and full of great Burgundies and Rieslings, presented in a way that is conversational instead of intimidating.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo © Jordan Noel

Mark Eberwein: St. Regis Deer Valley; Park City, Utah

Why he won: Despite the limited catalog of Utah's state-run liquor authority, he has somehow sourced terrific California Cabernets and great Burgundies for the entire St. Regis Deer Valley resort.

Read the Full Bio »

Photo courtesy of Mark Eberwein

