Top Restaurants, Food Trucks and Carts to Follow on Twitter

Famed for its Korean short rib tacos, Kogi has the most followers of any restaurant, food truck or cart. A 20-strong group once tweeted Kogi co-founder and F&W Best New Chef 2010 Roy Choi to say they were caravanning from Las Vegas just to have his food. Mixed in with location tweets are the occasional frantic messages: "Jessica in DTown!! Chef Roy only gave u half the order and u took off! Lol come back and grab the rest of ur order!!!".
Dave Danhi rolled out his Twitter feed way before launching his truck in October (he was taking votes on what to serve). Now, he tweets specials like smoked turkey and havarti on potato-rosemary bread, his truck's location and line status updates.
Lev Ekster scratched his plans to become a lawyer to start this cupcake truck in 2009. Now he tweets up to 25 times a day—a mix of shout-outs to followers, location announcements, and the occasional giveaway ("A #FF for us today gets you a free mini this weekend if you present your phone as proof at the truck!").
Curtis Kimball (a.k.a. "The Crème Brûlée Man") may have some charmingly old-fashioned habits—he wheels his chalkboard-covered cart around San Francisco's Mission district on foot, and torches each sugar-topped custard to order—but he's supersavvy with Twitter, tweeting specials (toasted coconut, cinnamon-orange) and locations to his following.
Real-estate developer Freya Estreller and former Disney designer Natasha Case now spend their days selling their superpopular ice cream sandwiches out of a converted postal van. They tweet locations, their newest ingenious flavors (like foie gras honey gastrique), and shout-outs to avid fans.
Taco veterans have gotten into tweeting. In 2009, chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger expanded their Border Grill empire to include a roaming truck that serves their excellent tacos, quesadillas and tamales, with location updates announced on Twitter.
This hot dog mini-empire by two Bay-area sustainable foods advocates, with a shop and food cart in San Francisco and another truck in Los Angeles, specializes in uncured dogs made from local grass-fed beef and sausages made from heritage breed meats. It tweets a mix of location alerts for its L.A. truck (Silverlake Wine, Eagle Rock Brewery) and the benefits of eating sustainably-raised meat.
Chef Joanne Chang serves distinctive interpretations of Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai dishes at this hip Boston diner. Her heartfelt tweets include everything from specials she's excited about (pickled peaches) to the occasional fun story ("Bet a customer who doesn't eat Brussels that he'll love them. He's now licking the bowl. I won!").