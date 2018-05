Top Holiday Desserts

Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito worked together to create this stupendous holiday dessert, a twist on the classic, elegant French bûche de Noël (so called because it looks like a log, or bûche). To make their version, the Baked duo roll up frosted cake strips to form an enormous round, then set the dessert on its side to look like a huge tree stump. It’s much tastier than a traditional bûche, because the layers are made with less egg so they’re less spongy.