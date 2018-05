The French island is turning out wine geeks’ favorite new cult bottles. Volcanic soil and old vines help create wines with fresh minerality. Three to try:

2011 Domaine Maestracci E Prove Corse Calvi Blanc ($19) A lightly salty Vermentino.

2009 Clos Alivu Patrimonio Rouge ($23) A dry red made from 50-year-old vines.

2011 Domaine de Gioielli l’Île de Beauté Rouge ($36) A blend of Merlot and two local grapes.