Not only are these naturally scented soaps organic, eco-friendly and elegant, but for each bar sold a bar of soap and clean water is supplied to a person in need. Hand in Hand soaps are made with Fair Trade certified cocoa and shea butters from communities where the workers and farmers are justly compensated and treated fairly. The soaps are available in varieties such as rosewater, lavender and sea salt—perfect partners for your kitchen sink. $22 for two bars; handinhandsoap.com